Italy has highest cancer-survival rates in EU - report

Bari, January 17 - Italy has the highest cancer-survival rates five years after diagnosis in the European Union, according to an EU report. The five-year survival rate for prostate cancer is 90%, compared to an EU average of 87%, while the rate for breast cancer is 86%, compared to a European average of 83%, according to the Italy profile of State of Health in the EU, which was presented in Bari. The survival rate for colon cancer is 64%, four points better than the EU average, while the rate for lung cancer is 16%, compared to 15% for Europe as a whole.