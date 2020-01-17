Italy trade surplus hits high of almost 48 bn

Rome, January 17 - ISTAT said Friday that Italy's trade surplus for the first 11 months of 2019 amounted to 47.909 billion euros, the highest level since the start of the statistical series in 1991. Italy registered the big surplus despite a sharp drop in exports in November, which were down 4.2% with respect to the previous month and 3.2% compared to the same month in 2018. It was the biggest month-on-month drop since June 2011.