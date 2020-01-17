Soccer: Ashley Young set for Inter medical

Milan, January 17 - England wingback Ashley Young is expected to arrive in Milan on Friday for the medical for his 1.5-million-euro move to Inter from Manchester United. The 34-year-old is moving on after joining Manchester United in 2011 although he has lost his regular slot in the starting lineup. At the Stadio Meazza, Young will rejoin former United clubmates Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez. Young played 39 times for England between 2007 and 2018. He played his last match for his country in July 2018.