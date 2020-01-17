Venerdì 17 Gennaio 2020 | 12:54

Rome
Supreme court rejects appeal against Rackete release

Rome
Italy trade surplus hits high of almost 48 bn

Milan
Soccer: Ashley Young set for Inter medical

Brussels
Illegal migration into EU in 2019 down 92% from 2015-Frontex

Moscow
Italy wasn't the one to make mistakes on Libya - Moscow

Nuoro
20-year-old arrested for homicide in front of Sardinia bar

Rome
MSF says 39 migrants rescued by Ocean Viking

Rome
Const' court KOs electoral referendum

Rome
Govt wants to up maternity leave, give dads 1 mt

Potenza
Man, 82, stabs wife, 79

Rome
Const' court KOs electoral referendum

mercato
Ancora nessun botto: il Bari col freno tirato

TarantoNel Tarantino
Mottola, carabinieri scoprono serra con piante di cannabis: un arresto

Barinel Barese
Toritto, auto del sindaco bruciata nella notte: indagano i cc

Potenzain Basilicata
Rionero in Vulture, Centro Oncologico riceve donazione per ricerca su un tumore raro

Foggianel Foggiano
Vieste, rapina un negozio di cinesi con un'arma giocattolo e fugge con l'incasso: arrestato

Batnel nordbarese
Bisceglie, petardo esplode davanti farmacia ex europarlamentare Silvestris: si indaga

Leccel'evento
La Fòcara accende Novoli: lo spettacolo di fuoco, poi la taranta

BrindisiBuon compleanno
Nonna Maria spegne 105 candeline: la festa a San Michele Salentino

MateraIl caso
Metaponto, nel portafogli aveva 53 pasticche «da stupro»: denunciato

La pantera di San Severo si aggira per le campagne: il primo avvistamento

Bari, pescatori ingegnosi: lavano polpi in lavatrice «artigianale» in riva al mare

Molecola contro osteoporosi, la firma di una ricercatrice barese

Caccia alla pantera nelle campagne di S.Severo

Matera, l'asilo degli orrori: schiaffi, urla e punizioni ai bimbi. Nei guai una 64enne

Brussels

Illegal migration into EU in 2019 down 92% from 2015-Frontex

According to preliminary data released by EU border agency

Brussels, January 17 - Although the eastern Mediterranean and Balkan area registered growing migratory pressure, the number of irregular border crossings detected on the European Union's external borders in 2019 fell to the lowest level since 2013 due to a drop in the number of people reaching European shores via the central and western Mediterranean routes, EU border agency Frontex has reported. According to preliminary 2019 data collected by Frontex and discussed by the agency's executive director Fabrice Leggeri at a press conference Friday, the total number of irregular migrants detected in the eastern Mediterranean went up approximately 46% in 2019. Roughly 14,000 irregular crossings were detected at the EU's borders on the Western Balkan route last year - more than double the 2018 figure, the agency reported. Meanwhile irregular crossings fell roughly 41% to around 14,000 in the central Mediterranean and 58% in the western Mediterranean to around 24,000, Frontex said. Overall, Frontex said preliminary data showed a 6% fall in illegal border crossings along the EU's external borders to just over 139,000 - 92% below the record number set in 2015. Nationals of Tunisia and Sudan accounted for the largest share of detections on the central Mediterranean route with Moroccans and Algerians making up the largest percentage in the western Mediterranean, Frontex also reported.

