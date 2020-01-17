MSF says 39 migrants rescued by Ocean Viking

Italy wasn't the one to make mistakes on Libya - Moscow
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Rome
17 Gennaio 2020
Rome, January 17 - The Ocean Viking migrant-rescue ship early on Friday picked up 39 people from a boat in distress some 35 miles off the northern coast of Libya, said medical-aid NGO MSF, which runs the vessel with SOS Méditerranée. "Despite the strong wind and high waves the survivors, including five women, were rescued", MSF Sea said on its Twitter profile.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su