20-year-old arrested for homicide in front of Sardinia bar

Nuoro, January 17 - Carabinieri police have arrested a 20-year-old man for the murder in the early hours of Friday of Massimo Piroddi, 44, who was killed in front of a bar in the Sardinian town of Bari Sardo, near Nuoro, investigative sources said. The 20-year-old suspect is charged with involuntary manslaughter. Investigators believe Piroddi could have been killed during a fight, sources said.