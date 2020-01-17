Italy wasn't the one to make mistakes on Libya - Moscow

Moscow, January 17 - Italy was not the one "to make mistakes" in the Libyan crisis given that the main error dates back to 2011, when NATO decided to bomb Libya and Italy "was not among countries that pushed for this solution", Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Friday, answering a question posed by ANSA and RAI during a press conference. "What is necessary now is to unite the Libyans and it isn't easy" given that eastern Libyan strongman General Khalifa Haftar and the prime minister of the UN-backed national-unity government, Sayez al Serraj, "can't even stay in the same room", said Lavrov. Lavrov is scheduled to meet with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio on Sunday morning ahead of a conference on Libya.