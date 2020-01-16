Giovedì 16 Gennaio 2020 | 19:15

Rome
Govt wants to up maternity leave, give dads 1 mt

Potenza
Man, 82, stabs wife, 79

Rome
Const' court KOs electoral referendum

Algiers
Other troops in Libya unacceptable - Conte

Rome
Man, 20, tries to scale Trevi Fountain

Prato
Teacher says sacked because disabled

Modena
6 students probed for sexy girl pix

Rome
Amadeus sorry for 'sexist' remark abt Rossi girlfriend

Rome
Volleyball: Piccinini to make comeback at 41

Salerno
2 youths arrested for beating up man for 40 euros

Brussels
94% of Italians ready to stop using plastic bottles -survey

Bari, ecco la stagione del riscatto

BariL'evento
Shoah, il Treno della Memoria parte domani da Rutigliano

MateraIl caso
Metaponto, nel portafogli aveva 53 pasticche «da stupro»: denunciato

GdM.TVIl video
La pantera di San Severo si aggira per le campagne: il primo avvistamento

LecceL'iniziativa
Lecce, il teatro pubblico pugliese e la Gazzetta insieme per la cultura

PotenzaIl caso
«No al licenziamento della compagna», il Prefetto sospende il sindaco di Palazzo S. Gervasio

Batl'esplosione
Andria, bomba su auto tecnico Fidelis durante allenamento

BrindisiNel Brindisino
S.Vito dei Normanni, 79enne abbandona in strada 4 cagnolini di pochi giorni, denunciato

Tarantosalvati
Taranto, sbarcati al molo S.Cataldo i 119 migranti a bordo della Sea Watch 3

Bari, pescatori ingegnosi: lavano polpi in lavatrice «artigianale» in riva al mare

Molecola contro osteoporosi, la firma di una ricercatrice barese

Matera, l'asilo degli orrori: schiaffi, urla e punizioni ai bimbi. Nei guai una 64enne

Caccia alla pantera nelle campagne di S.Severo

Ninodangelo, il cucciolo de «Il mio viaggio a New York» sbarca a Bari: la foto in via Sparano

Rome

Govt wants to up maternity leave, give dads 1 mt

May be put into next budget bill

Rome, January 16 - The government is considering extending maternity leave from five to six months and giving new fathers one month of paternity leave, Labour Undersecretary Francesca Puglisi said Thursday. The move may be included in the next budget bill if enough money can be found, she said.

