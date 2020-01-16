Govt wants to up maternity leave, give dads 1 mt
Rome
16 Gennaio 2020
Rome, January 16 - The government is considering extending maternity leave from five to six months and giving new fathers one month of paternity leave, Labour Undersecretary Francesca Puglisi said Thursday. The move may be included in the next budget bill if enough money can be found, she said.
