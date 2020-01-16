Giovedì 16 Gennaio 2020 | 17:18

Algiers
Other troops in Libya unacceptable - Conte

Rome
Man, 20, tries to scale Trevi Fountain

Prato
Teacher says sacked because disabled

Modena
6 students probed for sexy girl pix

Rome
Amadeus sorry for 'sexist' remark abt Rossi girlfriend

Rome
Volleyball: Piccinini to make comeback at 41

Salerno
2 youths arrested for beating up man for 40 euros

Brussels
94% of Italians ready to stop using plastic bottles -survey

Rome
Cannabis in food OK'd

Rome
Benedict case 'closed', Pope tells Scalfari

Rome
Another M5S Senator leaves caucus

BariL'opera satirica
Salvini è «Il mago del piffero»: il fischietto vincitore del concorso di Rutigliano

Batl'esplosione
Andria, bomba su auto tecnico Fidelis durante allenamento

Materail caso
Matera, danni all'auto del presidente dell'Anci Basilicata

Lecceoriginario di Copertino
Costringeva ragazzine a inviargli foto osé su Facebook: salentino arrestato a Palermo

Foggiadalla polizia
Foggia, risse e problemi di ordine pubblico: chiuso locale

BrindisiNel Brindisino
S.Vito dei Normanni, 79enne abbandona in strada 4 cagnolini di pochi giorni, denunciato

PotenzaÈ in ospedale
Potenza, 80enne accoltella la moglie in casa: ricoverata al S.Carlo

Tarantosalvati
Taranto, sbarcati al molo S.Cataldo i 119 migranti a bordo della Sea Watch 3

Bari, pescatori ingegnosi: lavano polpi in lavatrice «artigianale» in riva al mare

Molecola contro osteoporosi, la firma di una ricercatrice barese

Matera, l'asilo degli orrori: schiaffi, urla e punizioni ai bimbi. Nei guai una 64enne

Caccia alla pantera nelle campagne di S.Severo

Ninodangelo, il cucciolo de «Il mio viaggio a New York» sbarca a Bari: la foto in via Sparano

Rome

Man, 20, tries to scale Trevi Fountain

Fined 450 euros, gets urban ban

Rome, January 16 - A 20-year-old Egyptian man tried to scale Rome's iconic Trevi Fountain on Wednesday, police said Thursday. Traffic police stopped the man as he was climbing up the side of the famed monument. He had no ID, police said. The man was fined 450 euros. He was also served a ban on returning to Rome.

