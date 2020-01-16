Man, 20, tries to scale Trevi Fountain

Other troops in Libya unacceptable - Conte
Rome
16 Gennaio 2020
Rome, January 16 - A 20-year-old Egyptian man tried to scale Rome's iconic Trevi Fountain on Wednesday, police said Thursday. Traffic police stopped the man as he was climbing up the side of the famed monument. He had no ID, police said. The man was fined 450 euros. He was also served a ban on returning to Rome.
