Other troops in Libya unacceptable - Conte

Algiers, January 16 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said after talks in Algiers Thursday with President Abdelmadjid Tebboune that "we cannot accept other military troops in Libya, now is the time for dialogue and talks". Dialogue is "more effective" than arms, he added. Conte was taking ahead of Berlin peace talks on Sunday which will be attended by rivals Premier Fayez al-Sarraj and General Khalifa Haftar.