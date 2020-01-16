6 students probed for sexy girl pix

Other troops in Libya unacceptable - Conte
Modena
16 Gennaio 2020
Modena, January 16 - Six young students including two adults and four minors were placed under investigation in Modena Thursday for swapping photos on the PCs of girls, half of them minors, in sexy and provocative poses. Police said the boys swapped over 250 pictures. The students are at Modena high schools. The snaps were swapped in 2018, the Resto del Carlino newspaper reported.
