Teacher says sacked because disabled

Prato, January 16 - A special-needs teacher has said he was sacked from a school near Prato in Tuscany because he is disabled. The teacher, Marco Di Domenico, said on Facebook he was fired because his muscular myopathy allegedly made his work "unsafe". He voluntarily applied to a medical panel which judged him to be "perennially unfit for special needs teaching in school". Di Domenico had been working in a public school since September. He told several dailies that the school system should foster greater inclusion.