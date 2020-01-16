Volleyball: Piccinini to make comeback at 41

Rome, January 16 - Former Italy volleyball star Francesca Piccinini announced she is making a comeback on Thursday just months after the 41-year-old said she was retiring. Piccinini, who helped Italy win the 2002 world championship, the 2007 and 2009 European titles and took part in four Olympics, has signed for A1 top-flight club Busto Arsizio. "I have the enthusiasm of a girl making her debut in Serie A at 14," she said. "I'm ready to take on this challenge with a club I have always respected a great deal. "We'll have fun, I promise".