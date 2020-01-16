2 youths arrested for beating up man for 40 euros

Other troops in Libya unacceptable - Conte
Salerno
16 Gennaio 2020
Salerno, January 16 - Two young men were arrested Thursday for allegedly beating up a man for 40 euros last February. The 24-year-old and 21-year-old were arrested by Carabinieri in Torre Orsaia near Salerno. They allegedly threatened the man before punching and kicking him in the head, police said. The pair were placed under house arrest.
