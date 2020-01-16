Giovedì 16 Gennaio 2020 | 15:16

Brussels
94% of Italians ready to stop using plastic bottles -survey

Rome
Cannabis in food OK'd

Rome
Benedict case 'closed', Pope tells Scalfari

Rome
Another M5S Senator leaves caucus

Milan
9 probed for attacking fire fighters in Milan

Rome
Cate Blanchett to chair Venice Film Fest jury

Over 100 migrants disembark from Sea Watch ship in Taranto

Rome
All anti-Semites are our enemies - Salvini

Rome
Salvini mustn't legitimise far-right groups-Di Segni

Rome
Worried about anti-Semitism in Italy - Jewish leader

Rome
Smog alert intensifies, Raggi defends Rome diesel ban

Bari, ecco la stagione del riscatto

Batl'esplosione
Andria, bomba su auto tecnico Fidelis durante allenamento

Materail caso
Matera, danni all'auto del presidente dell'Anci Basilicata

Barial Galleria
«Hammamet», il regista Gianni Amelio incontra il pubblico a Bari

Lecceoriginario di Copertino
Costringeva ragazzine a inviargli foto osé su Facebook: salentino arrestato a Palermo

Foggiadalla polizia
Foggia, risse e problemi di ordine pubblico: chiuso locale

BrindisiNel Brindisino
S.Vito dei Normanni, 79enne abbandona in strada 4 cagnolini di pochi giorni, denunciato

PotenzaÈ in ospedale
Potenza, 80enne accoltella la moglie in casa: ricoverata al S.Carlo

Tarantosalvati
Taranto, sbarcati al molo S.Cataldo i 119 migranti a bordo della Sea Watch 3

Bari, pescatori ingegnosi: lavano polpi in lavatrice «artigianale» in riva al mare

Molecola contro osteoporosi, la firma di una ricercatrice barese

Matera, l'asilo degli orrori: schiaffi, urla e punizioni ai bimbi. Nei guai una 64enne

Caccia alla pantera nelle campagne di S.Severo

Ninodangelo, il cucciolo de «Il mio viaggio a New York» sbarca a Bari: la foto in via Sparano

Cannabis in food OK'd

Strict limits set for bread, biscuits, flour, oil

Rome, January 16 - Italy has approved using cannabis in strictly limited amounts in food. A government decree setting the limits for the presence of active ingredient THC was published on Thursday, farm group Coldiretti announced. Among the foodstuffs included were 'taralli' traditional biscuits, other biscuits, bread, flour, and oil. The use of cannabis in these foods has surged recently. People also use the drug to produce ricotta cheese, tofu and a tasty vegan drink, as well as beer. "A response has been given to the hundreds of farming firms that have invested in the cultivation of this type of plant", Coldiretti said. "The land cultivated (with cannabis) in Italy has increased 10 fold in five years, rising from 400 hectares in 2013 to almost 4,000 in 2018". The decree sets a limit of two milligrammes per kg for most foodstuffs. The limit for cannabis in oil is five milligrammes per kg. "The long-awaited publication (of the decree) in the Official Gazette provides clarity for a sector that has seen a full-fledge boom in the last few years".

