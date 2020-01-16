94% of Italians ready to stop using plastic bottles -survey

Brussels, January 16 - Fully 94% of Italians are ready to stop using plastic bottles, a survey said Thursday. The survey by the European Investment Bank and the French market research firm BVA showed that most Italians were willing to make the move to tray and help ease the climate crisis. According to the survey, some 66% of Italians have already stopped using plastic bottles. Some 96% say they want to buy fewer plastic products, the EIB-BVA survey said. In other findings, some 87% of Italians, against a European average of 79%, say they want to cut down on eating meat to help the fight against global warming. Some 43% said they did not want to use public transport more, compared to an EU average of 39%. Some 93% of Chinese said they used public transport to fight climate change. This compared to 64% in Europe. Just 49% of Americans said they did this. The Italian government has passed a plastic tax, which wil come into force later this year.