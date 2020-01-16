Giovedì 16 Gennaio 2020 | 15:16

Brussels
94% of Italians ready to stop using plastic bottles -survey

Rome
Cannabis in food OK'd

Rome
Benedict case 'closed', Pope tells Scalfari

Rome
Another M5S Senator leaves caucus

Milan
9 probed for attacking fire fighters in Milan

Rome
Cate Blanchett to chair Venice Film Fest jury

Over 100 migrants disembark from Sea Watch ship in Taranto

Rome
All anti-Semites are our enemies - Salvini

Rome
Salvini mustn't legitimise far-right groups-Di Segni

Rome
Worried about anti-Semitism in Italy - Jewish leader

Rome
Smog alert intensifies, Raggi defends Rome diesel ban

biancorossi
Bari, ecco la stagione del riscatto

Batl'esplosione
Andria, bomba su auto tecnico Fidelis durante allenamento

Materail caso
Matera, danni all'auto del presidente dell'Anci Basilicata

Barial Galleria
«Hammamet», il regista Gianni Amelio incontra il pubblico a Bari

Lecceoriginario di Copertino
Costringeva ragazzine a inviargli foto osé su Facebook: salentino arrestato a Palermo

Foggiadalla polizia
Foggia, risse e problemi di ordine pubblico: chiuso locale

BrindisiNel Brindisino
S.Vito dei Normanni, 79enne abbandona in strada 4 cagnolini di pochi giorni, denunciato

PotenzaÈ in ospedale
Potenza, 80enne accoltella la moglie in casa: ricoverata al S.Carlo

Tarantosalvati
Taranto, sbarcati al molo S.Cataldo i 119 migranti a bordo della Sea Watch 3

Bari, pescatori ingegnosi: lavano polpi in lavatrice «artigianale» in riva al mare

Molecola contro osteoporosi, la firma di una ricercatrice barese

Matera, l'asilo degli orrori: schiaffi, urla e punizioni ai bimbi. Nei guai una 64enne

Caccia alla pantera nelle campagne di S.Severo

Ninodangelo, il cucciolo de «Il mio viaggio a New York» sbarca a Bari: la foto in via Sparano

Milan

On New Year's Eve

Milan, January 16 - Nine youths including three minors have been placed under investigation for attacking fire fighters on New Year's Eve in Milan. The youths are suspected of complicity in causing fires, resisting public officers, throwing dangerous objects and interrupting a public service. Their homes were searched Thursday morning. They have also been accused of stealing keys to a fire engine. Police called the youths "common hooligans". They said they were not linked to subversive circles, or to so-called 'social centres' of anarchist squats. Some of the youths are foreigners, police said. Police said they stole the vehicle's keys to prevent the fire teams putting out a fire they had started. The youths gave TV interviews after their escapade, showing the toy pistoils they had used on the fire teams.

