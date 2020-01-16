9 probed for attacking fire fighters in Milan

Milan, January 16 - Nine youths including three minors have been placed under investigation for attacking fire fighters on New Year's Eve in Milan. The youths are suspected of complicity in causing fires, resisting public officers, throwing dangerous objects and interrupting a public service. Their homes were searched Thursday morning. They have also been accused of stealing keys to a fire engine. Police called the youths "common hooligans". They said they were not linked to subversive circles, or to so-called 'social centres' of anarchist squats. Some of the youths are foreigners, police said. Police said they stole the vehicle's keys to prevent the fire teams putting out a fire they had started. The youths gave TV interviews after their escapade, showing the toy pistoils they had used on the fire teams.