Cate Blanchett to chair Venice Film Fest jury

Rome
16 Gennaio 2020
Rome, January 16 - Actress and producer Cate Blanchett will be presiding over the next international jury of the Venice Film Festival. The 77th edition will be held September 2 to 20, 2020. The decision was made on January 10 by the Biennale board of directors under Paolo Baratta.
