Salvini mustn't legitimise far-right groups-Di Segni

Rome, January 16 - Noemi Di Segni, the president of the Italian Union of Jewish Communities (UCEI), told an ANSA Forum on Thursday that League leader Matteo Salvini must be careful not legitimize far-right groups. "Salvini must recognise that he is a figure of reference for far-right groups and not legitimize them," Di Segni said. She praised the former interior minister for his stance on Israel. "Salvini's attention towards hate towards Israel certainly should be appreciated," she said. "His positions are precise, courageous and not shared by other figures on the Italian right".