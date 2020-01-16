Worried about anti-Semitism in Italy - Jewish leader

Rome, January 16 - Noemi Di Segni, the president of the Italian Union of Jewish Communities (UCEI), told an ANSA Forum on Thursday that she was concerned about rising anti-Semitism in Italy. "We are experiencing a situation of anti-Semitism that concerns us," Di Segni said. "Anti-Semitism in Italy is linked to historical negationism and derision. "Worst still, there is a situation of reversal, of considering the Jews themselves to be the bearers of the evil that we saw in the Shoah. "This floods the internet. "We are also worried about far-right groups, which exist and are well organized".