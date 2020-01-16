Smog alert intensifies, Raggi defends Rome diesel ban

Rome, January 16 - The smog emergency to hit many Italian cities intensified on Thursday with the situation in Turin deteriorating and pollution levels remaining high in Rome despite a ban on the use of all diesel cars, including those with euro6 emission standards. "I can see lots of controversy and requests about the measures to stop diesel (vehicles)," Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi told a press conference. "Obviously, our primary aim is to protect the public's health. "We are acting within the realm of what is foreseen by the law". Many people have raised doubts about whether banning diesel cars from being used for certain periods of the day is an effective way to bring down pollution levels. The ARPA Lazio environmental agency said Thursday that the level of Pm10 particles was above the legal limit at nine monitoring sites out of 13 in Rome, up from eight sites on Monday. The alarm level in Turin, meanwhile, was raised a notch to purple, meaning that, as of Friday, vehicle restrictions will also include diesel cars registered after January 2013 with emission standards of euro5.