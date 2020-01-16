Giovedì 16 Gennaio 2020 | 13:05

Rome
All anti-Semites are our enemies - Salvini

All anti-Semites are our enemies - Salvini

 
Rome
Salvini mustn't legitimise far-right groups-Di Segni

Salvini mustn't legitimise far-right groups-Di Segni

 
Rome
Worried about anti-Semitism in Italy - Jewish leader

Worried about anti-Semitism in Italy - Jewish leader

 
Rome
Smog alert intensifies, Raggi defends Rome diesel ban

Smog alert intensifies, Raggi defends Rome diesel ban

 
Rome
Foreign tourists spent 40bn in Italy in 10 mts of 2019

Foreign tourists spent 40bn in Italy in 10 mts of 2019

 
Foggia
Bomb attack on elderly centre employing mafia witness

Bomb attack on elderly centre employing mafia witness

 
Rome
Rift opens within govt over statute of limitations

Rift opens within govt over statute of limitations

 
Rome

Renzi isolated within ruling coalition - Bonafede

 
Florence
Soccer:Gasperini hits back at 'son of b**ch' Fiorentina fans

Soccer:Gasperini hits back at 'son of b**ch' Fiorentina fans

 
Rome
Cmte OKs cutting Senate voting age to 18

Cmte OKs cutting Senate voting age to 18

 
Florence
Probe into death of disabled man after fall

Probe into death of disabled man after fall

 

biancorossi
Bari, ecco la stagione del riscatto

Bari, ecco la stagione del riscatto

 

Barial Galleria
«Hammamet», il regista Gianni Amelio incontra il pubblico a Bari

«Hammamet», il regista Gianni Amelio incontra il pubblico a Bari

 
Lecceoriginario di Copertino
Costringeva ragazzine a inviargli foto osé su Facebook: salentino arrestato a Palermo

Costringeva ragazzine a inviargli foto osé su Facebook: salentino arrestato a Palermo

 
Foggiadalla polizia
Foggia, risse e problemi di ordine pubblico: chiuso locale

Foggia, risse e problemi di ordine pubblico: chiuso locale

 
BrindisiNel Brindisino
S.Vito dei Normanni, 79enne abbandona in strada 4 cagnolini di pochi giorni, denunciato

S.Vito dei Normanni, 79enne abbandona in strada 4 cagnolini di pochi giorni, denunciato

 
PotenzaÈ in ospedale
Potenza, 80enne accoltella la moglie in casa: ricoverata al S.Carlo

Potenza, 80enne accoltella la moglie in casa: ricoverata al S.Carlo

 
Tarantosalvati
Taranto, sbarcati al molo S.Cataldo i 119 migranti a bordo della Sea Watch 3

Taranto, sbarcati al molo S.Cataldo i 119 migranti a bordo della Sea Watch 3

 
BatTragedia sfiorata
Andria, bambina investita da auto finisce in ospedale

Andria, bambina investita da auto finisce in ospedale

 
Materail bilancio
Matera, boom di visitatori a «Casa Noha»

Matera, boom di visitatori a «Casa Noha»

 

Rome

Smog alert intensifies, Raggi defends Rome diesel ban

Turin up to purple alert, meaning diesel euro5 cars restricted

Smog alert intensifies, Raggi defends Rome diesel ban

Rome, January 16 - The smog emergency to hit many Italian cities intensified on Thursday with the situation in Turin deteriorating and pollution levels remaining high in Rome despite a ban on the use of all diesel cars, including those with euro6 emission standards. "I can see lots of controversy and requests about the measures to stop diesel (vehicles)," Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi told a press conference. "Obviously, our primary aim is to protect the public's health. "We are acting within the realm of what is foreseen by the law". Many people have raised doubts about whether banning diesel cars from being used for certain periods of the day is an effective way to bring down pollution levels. The ARPA Lazio environmental agency said Thursday that the level of Pm10 particles was above the legal limit at nine monitoring sites out of 13 in Rome, up from eight sites on Monday. The alarm level in Turin, meanwhile, was raised a notch to purple, meaning that, as of Friday, vehicle restrictions will also include diesel cars registered after January 2013 with emission standards of euro5.

