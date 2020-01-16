Foreign tourists spent 40bn in Italy in 10 mts of 2019

All anti-Semites are our enemies - Salvini
Rome
16 Gennaio 2020
Rome, January 16 - Foreign tourists spent a total of 360 million nights in Italy between January and October 2019, up 4.4% on the previous year, and they spent around 40 billion euros here in that period, a rise of 6%, according to data presented in the annual plan presented by national tourism agency ENIT with the culture and tourism ministry on Thursday. "We want to give a new central role to Italian tourism, which is a primary economic asset accounting for 13% of GDP and employing 4.2 million people," said Tourism Undersecretary Lorenza Bonaccorsi. "Those figures makes us the (tourism) leader in Europe".
