Bomb attack on elderly centre employing mafia witness

Foggia, January 16 - A bomb was set off early on Thursday at a day centre for the elderly in the southern city of Foggia owned by a group that employs a witness in a investigation into the local mafia, sources said. Cristian Vigilante, the human resources manager of the Sanità Più nursing-home group that owns the day centre, was also the target of a powerful bomb attack that devastated his car and damaged other vehicles on January 3. Thursday's bomb at the 'Il Sorriso di Stefano' centre damaged the exterior of the complex and some parked cars. It went off while a cleaner was inside working. The woman was said to be physically unhurt but was taken to an emergency room as she was suffering shock. "This is clearly the follow-up from the last time," said Vigilante as he arrived at the scene.