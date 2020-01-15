Soccer:Gasperini hits back at 'son of b**ch' Fiorentina fans

Mercoledì 15 Gennaio 2020 | 21:10

Florence

Atalanta coach targeted during Italian Cup tie

Florence, January 15 - Atalanta coach Piero Gasperini hit back hard on Wednesday after Fiorentina fans chanted 'son of b**ch' at him during his side's 2-1 defeat in Florence in the Italian Cup. "I have never insulted anyone," Gasperini said during the post-match press conference. "My mother was in the war to give freedom of speech to those idiots who chant 'son of a b**ch'. "They are the sons of bitches".

