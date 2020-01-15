Cmte OKs cutting Senate voting age to 18

Rome, January 15 - The Senate's Constitutional Affairs Committee on Wednesday approved a proposal to cut the voting age for the Senate from 25 to 18 to bring it in line with that for the Lower House. The reform would also see that age a person can be elected to the Upper House drop from 40 to 25. "It's a epoch-changing reform," said Dario Parrini, the head of the Senate's Constitutional Affairs Committee. "It will overcome the paradoxical and anachronistic existence of a house of parliament not elected via universal suffrage. "The measure will soon be on the floor (of the Senate)".