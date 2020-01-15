Conte urges vigilance on Brexit, citizens' rights

Cmte OKs cutting Senate voting age to 18
Rome
15 Gennaio 2020
Rome, January 15 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said after talks with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte Wednesday that "we must be vigilant on the implementation of the Brexit deal as far as citizens' rights are concerned, and ensure full support for the EU in view of the negotiations on the future relations with the United Kingdom".
