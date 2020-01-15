Mercoledì 15 Gennaio 2020 | 18:42

Rome
Cmte OKs cutting Senate voting age to 18

Florence
Probe into death of disabled man after fall

Rome
Prosecutors call for concrete Cairo results on Regeni

Paris
Controversial book released with Benedict as co-author

Rome
Conte urges vigilance on Brexit, citizens' rights

Milan
Scaroni, Eni cleared in Saipem Algeria case

Rome
Libya: Political solution under UN aegis - Conte

Rome
This season's flu cases set to hit 3-million mark

Washington
M5S's Calabria governor candidate unacceptable - Morra

Trieste
I'd kill all Jews' says man who damaged synagogue

Rome
Govt stands by ISS-WHO on cell phone cancer risk- min

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Il Bari e quel rinforzo a sorpresa di D'Ursi

Foggial'avvistamento
Caccia alla pantera nelle campagne di S.Severo

BatTragedia sfiorata
Andria, bambina investita da auto finisce in ospedale

TarantoL'anniversario
Taranto festeggia i 50 anni della sua Concattedrale

BariIl processo
Bari, sequestrarono 21enne per debito di gioco: chieste 7 condanne

Materail bilancio
Matera, boom di visitatori a «Casa Noha»

BrindisiIl caso
Mesagne, villa con piscina e carrozzerie allacciate abusivamente a rete elettrica: 3 indagati

LecceL'operazione dei cc
Patù, in 3 tentano assalto alla Posta: messi in fuga dai carabinieri

PotenzaEnte sub regionale
Regione Basilicata, Arpab riformata: ora il commissario

Matera, l'asilo degli orrori: schiaffi, urla e punizioni ai bimbi. Nei guai una 64enne

Bari, pescatori ingegnosi: lavano polpi in lavatrice «artigianale» in riva al mare

Molecola contro osteoporosi, la firma di una ricercatrice barese

Ninodangelo, il cucciolo de «Il mio viaggio a New York» sbarca a Bari: la foto in via Sparano

Puglia, stop al turismo «in nero»: ecco le nuore regole per chi affitta. «Codice e multe»

Paris

Controversial book released with Benedict as co-author

Second edition will say work result of 'collaboration'

Paris, January 15 - A controversial book by Cardinal Robert Sarah about priestly celibacy has come out in France with former pope Benedict XVI's name on it as co-author. Benedict requested his name be removed from the book after it caused a furore for saying that celibacy is of "great significance" as it ensures clergymen can focus on their job. Pope Francis is considering a proposal to allow married men to be ordained in the Amazon region. ANSA could testify that the book, From the Depth of Our Hearts, was on the shelves of France's biggest book chain, FNAC, on Wednesday. Another book trader said that the second edition will come out differently, stating that it was produced "with the collaboration of Benedict XVI". Benedict XVI's personal secretary Georg Gänswein told ANSA on Tuesday that "the pope emeritus knew that the cardinal (Sarah) was preparing a book and he sent him a text on the priesthood authorizing him to use it as he wanted. "But he did not approve a project for a co-authored book and he had not seen or authorized the cover". Benedict became the first pope to resign in almost 600 years when he stepped down in 2013. At the time the 92-year-old German said he would remain "hidden from the world" during his retirement.

