Probe into death of disabled man after fall

Florence, January 15 - Florence prosecutors have opened a probe after a 21-year-old disabled man died in hospital on Monday having fallen from his wheelchair in a square in the Tuscan city. The man's friends said the fall was caused by the state of the surface in Florence's Piazza Brunelleschi, which is near to the central Piazza Duomo. Investigators are seeking to acquire footage of the accident from video cameras and had ordered an autopsy.