Scaroni, Eni cleared in Saipem Algeria case

Milan, January 15 - A Milan appeals court on Wednesday acquitted the former CEO of Eni, Paolo Scaroni, currently president of AC Milan, and the Italian oil company in a trial focusing on an alleged $197 million kickback for infrastructure unit Saipem. All the other defendants were acquitted, including Saipem managers. The confiscation of $197 million from Saipem was revoked. Eni lawyers said "it was an insubstantial theorem that (the prosecutors) carried forward, and which has now been dismantled". Scaroni's lawyer Enrico de Castiglione said "this is the word 'end' to this complicated affair".