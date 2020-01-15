This season's flu cases set to hit 3-million mark

Rome, January 15 - The number of people affected by this season's flu virus in Italy is set to hit the three-million mark, according to the latest bulletin from the Higher Health Institute (ISS). It said that 374,000 were laid low by the flu in the week between January 6 and 12, taking the total affected since October up to 2,268.000. It said Piedmont, Lombardy, Liguria, Umbria and Lazio were the worst-hit regions.