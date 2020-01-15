M5S's Calabria governor candidate unacceptable - Morra

Washington, January 15 - Nicola Morra, the head of parliament's anti-mafia commission, on Wednesday blasted the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement's candidate to be the next governor of Calabria, Francesco Aiello. Morra, a M5S member, criticised Aiello for having failed to reveal that he is related to a mafia boss. "As the 5-Star Movement, we cannot accept a candidacy like this as it would seem that we are sending a certain type of message," Morra told Italian reporters during a visit to Washington.