I'd kill all Jews' says man who damaged synagogue

15 Gennaio 2020
Trieste, January 15 - A 30-year-old Italian man who recently smashed windows at Trieste Synagogue on two occasions told police "I'd kill all Jews, if you were Jews and we were at war I'd kill both of you", sources said Wednesday. The man damaged the synagogue on October 24 and January 3.
