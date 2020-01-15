Row over 'upper middle class' school in Rome

M5S's Calabria governor candidate unacceptable - Morra
Rome
15 Gennaio 2020
Rome, January 15 - A Rome school has caused a flap after describing the intake at one of its branches as "upper middle class" and that of the other as "low to medium working class". Education Minister Lucia Azzolina said she "did not share the school's attitude" and stressed that Italian schools have to be "inclusive".
