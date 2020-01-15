Mercoledì 15 Gennaio 2020 | 16:02

Washington
M5S's Calabria governor candidate unacceptable - Morra

Trieste
I'd kill all Jews' says man who damaged synagogue

Rome
Govt stands by ISS-WHO on cell phone cancer risk- min

Rome
Row over 'upper middle class' school in Rome

Rome
Antitrust fines Eni 5 mn for diesel ads

Bologna
Think we can hit 0.2% growth in 2019 - Gualtieri

Rome
Cinema takings, audiences up in 2019

Bologna
Bar owner closes doors to Salvini

Rome
Soccer: Spinazzola, Politano swap clubs

Rome
Over 7 mn families living off grandparents' pensions

Rome
Italy has stigmatised outside interference in Libya -Di Maio

Serie C
Il Bari e quel rinforzo a sorpresa di D'Ursi

BariIl caso
Bari, meccanico in nero ha malore sul lavoro e muore: aperta indagine

TarantoL'annuncio
Arcelor Mittal, riparte la produzione lamiere: operai pronti al rientro

BrindisiIl caso
Mesagne, villa con piscina e carrozzerie allacciate abusivamente a rete elettrica: 3 indagati

MateraSalute
Matera, inaugurata in piazza Firenze nuova postazione del 118

FoggiaIl caso
Foggia, rapinano titolare autodemolizioni e lo lasciano legato e incappucciato

LecceL'operazione dei cc
Patù, in 3 tentano assalto alla Posta: messi in fuga dai carabinieri

PotenzaEnte sub regionale
Regione Basilicata, Arpab riformata: ora il commissario

BatL'iniziativa
Barletta dice no alla plastica: pronta la distribuzione di 9mila borracce in alluminio

Matera, l'asilo degli orrori: schiaffi, urla e punizioni ai bimbi. Nei guai una 64enne

Bari, pescatori ingegnosi: lavano polpi in lavatrice «artigianale» in riva al mare

Ninodangelo, il cucciolo de «Il mio viaggio a New York» sbarca a Bari: la foto in via Sparano

Molecola contro osteoporosi, la firma di una ricercatrice barese

Puglia, stop al turismo «in nero»: ecco le nuore regole per chi affitta. «Codice e multe»

Rome

Row over 'upper middle class' school in Rome

Schools must be inclusive says ed min

Rome, January 15 - A Rome school has caused a flap after describing the intake at one of its branches as "upper middle class" and that of the other as "low to medium working class". Education Minister Lucia Azzolina said she "did not share the school's attitude" and stressed that Italian schools have to be "inclusive".

