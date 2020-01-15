Govt stands by ISS-WHO on cell phone cancer risk- min

Rome, January 15 - Health Minister Roberto Speranza said Wednesday that the government was sticking by the opinion of the World Health Organization and Italy's Higher Health Institute (ISS), according to which there is no proof of a link between cancer and mobile-phone use. He was commenting after a Turin court said in a ruling that cell-phone use can cause tumours in the head. "Sentences should always be respected in every case," said Speranza on the fringes of the opening of a new pediatric oncology department at Rome's Gemelli hospital. "As for subjects of a scientific nature, I consider myself bound to what the most prestigious international institutes say, starting from the World Health Organization and, in Italy, the Higher Health Institute".