Washington
M5S's Calabria governor candidate unacceptable - Morra

M5S's Calabria governor candidate unacceptable - Morra

 
Trieste
I'd kill all Jews' says man who damaged synagogue

I'd kill all Jews' says man who damaged synagogue

 
Rome
Govt stands by ISS-WHO on cell phone cancer risk- min

Govt stands by ISS-WHO on cell phone cancer risk- min

 
Rome
Row over 'upper middle class' school in Rome

Row over 'upper middle class' school in Rome

 
Rome
Antitrust fines Eni 5 mn for diesel ads

Antitrust fines Eni 5 mn for diesel ads

 
Bologna
Think we can hit 0.2% growth in 2019 - Gualtieri

Think we can hit 0.2% growth in 2019 - Gualtieri

 
Rome
Cinema takings, audiences up in 2019

Cinema takings, audiences up in 2019

 
Bologna
Bar owner closes doors to Salvini

Bar owner closes doors to Salvini

 
Rome
Soccer: Spinazzola, Politano swap clubs

Soccer: Spinazzola, Politano swap clubs

 
Rome
Over 7 mn families living off grandparents' pensions

Over 7 mn families living off grandparents' pensions

 
Rome
Italy has stigmatised outside interference in Libya -Di Maio

Italy has stigmatised outside interference in Libya -Di Maio

 

Serie C
Il Bari e quel rinforzo a sorpresa di D'Ursi

Il Bari e quel rinforzo a sorpresa di D'Ursi

 

BariIl caso
Bari, meccanico in nero ha malore sul lavoro e muore: aperta indagine

Bari, meccanico in nero ha malore sul lavoro e muore: aperta indagine

 
TarantoL'annuncio
Arcelor Mittal, riparte la produzione lamiere: operai pronti al rientro

Arcelor Mittal, riparte la produzione lamiere: operai pronti al rientro

 
BrindisiIl caso
Mesagne, villa con piscina e carrozzerie allacciate abusivamente a rete elettrica: 3 indagati

Mesagne, villa con piscina e carrozzerie allacciate abusivamente a rete elettrica: 3 indagati

 
MateraSalute
Matera, inaugurata in piazza Firenze nuova postazione del 118

Matera, inaugurata in piazza Firenze nuova postazione del 118

 
FoggiaIl caso
Foggia, rapinano titolare autodemolizioni e lo lasciano legato e incappucciato

Foggia, rapinano titolare autodemolizioni e lo lasciano legato e incappucciato

 
LecceL'operazione dei cc
Patù, in 3 tentano assalto alla Posta: messi in fuga dai carabinieri

Patù, in 3 tentano assalto alla Posta: messi in fuga dai carabinieri

 
PotenzaEnte sub regionale
Regione Basilicata, Arpab riformata: ora il commissario

Regione Basilicata, Arpab riformata: ora il commissario

 
BatL'iniziativa
Barletta dice no alla plastica: pronta la distribuzione di 9mila borracce in alluminio

Barletta dice no alla plastica: pronta la distribuzione di 9mila borracce in alluminio

 

Matera, l'asilo degli orrori: schiaffi, urla e punizioni ai bimbi. Nei guai una 64enne

Matera, l'asilo degli orrori: schiaffi, urla e punizioni ai bimbi. Nei guai una 64enne

Bari, pescatori ingegnosi: lavano polpi in lavatrice «artigianale» in riva al mare

Bari, pescatori ingegnosi: lavano polpi in lavatrice «artigianale» in riva al mare

Ninodangelo, il cucciolo de «Il mio viaggio a New York» sbarca a Bari: la foto in via Sparano

Ninodangelo, il cucciolo de «Il mio viaggio a New York» sbarca a Bari: la foto in via Sparano

Molecola contro osteoporosi, la firma di una ricercatrice barese

Molecola contro osteoporosi, la firma di una ricercatrice barese

Puglia, stop al turismo «in nero»: ecco le nuore regole per chi affitta. «Codice e multe»

Puglia, stop al turismo «in nero»: ecco le nuore regole per chi affitta. «Codice e multe»

Rome

Cinema takings, audiences up in 2019

Takings up 14%, audiences up 13.5% despite increased streaming

Cinema takings, audiences up in 2019

Rome, January 15 - Italian cinema box-office takings and audiences were up in 2019, sector monitoring group Cinetel said Wednesday. Takings were 14.35% up at over 635 million euros, it said at the HQ of cinema industry association ANICA. Audiences were up 13.55% at 97.6 million, Cinetel said. Cinetel said the cinemas were "holding their own" at a time when films are being streamed onto phones, tablets and PCs more than ever.

