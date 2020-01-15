Cinema takings, audiences up in 2019

Rome, January 15 - Italian cinema box-office takings and audiences were up in 2019, sector monitoring group Cinetel said Wednesday. Takings were 14.35% up at over 635 million euros, it said at the HQ of cinema industry association ANICA. Audiences were up 13.55% at 97.6 million, Cinetel said. Cinetel said the cinemas were "holding their own" at a time when films are being streamed onto phones, tablets and PCs more than ever.