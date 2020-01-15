Think we can hit 0.2% growth in 2019 - Gualtieri

Bologna, January 15 - The government thinks it can reach 0.2% growth for 2019, compared to an initial estimate of 0.1%, Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said Wednesday. "The data are a bit better than our forecasts," he said. The government also thinks it can do better than the 0.6% growth forecast for this year, he said on the stump for regional elections in Emilia Romagna on January 26.