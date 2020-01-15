Soccer: Spinazzola, Politano swap clubs

Rome, Milan, January 15 - Italy players Leonardo Spinazzola and Matteo Politano are swapping clubs in the January transfer window. Defender and midfielder Spinazzola, 26, is moving from Roma to Inter Milan while winger or second striker Politano, 26, is leaving the Nerazzurri to join the Giallorossi. Spinazzola has eight Italy caps, since 2017, and Politano three since 2018.