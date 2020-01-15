Only 2.2% of motorway investments spent - ANCE

Rome, January 15 - Only 2.2% of investments in motorway maintenance has been spent, the observatory of the construction industry group ANCE said Wednesday. "For the maintenance of 7,317 works including bridges, viaducts and tunnels, only 2.2% of the total earmarked investments have been spent," it said. Autostrade per l'Italia (ASPI) motorway company, part of Benetton's Atlantia group, risks having its concession stripped after the August 2018 collapse of Genoa's Morandi Bridge which killed 43 people. The group is reportedly ready to appeal to an EU court over the planned revocation.