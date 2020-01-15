No military shortcuts in Med says Di Maio

Rome, January 15 - There are no military shortcuts in the Mediterranean region, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Wednesday. "The broader Mediterranean is seeing a particularly turbulent phase above all in Libya, Iran and Iraq," Di Maio told the Senate. "Widespread instability closely touches national interests. "The more Italy can be united and compact the more it will succeed in fielding an effective political action. "In the Mediterranean there are no military shortcuts, they do not produce sustainable solutions. Di Maio added that Italy had "stigmatized" outside interference in Libya, which had turned into a proxy war. He called for a European mission against this interference. Di Maio said Sunday's Libya conference in Berlin had been set up "also thanks to us". The foreign minister also said Italy's priority was military security in Iraq. He said Italy was asking for a compromise between Iran and the United States.