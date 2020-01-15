Pension spending up in 2018 - ISTAT

Rome, January 15 - Italian pension spending was up in 2018, statistics agency ISTAT said Wednesday. The total number of pensioners was around 16 million, it said. Total pension spending was 293 billion euros that year, ISTAT said. This was 2.2% up on 2017, the stats agency said. Pension spending's ratio to GDP was 16.6%, it said. This was just 0.1% higher than 2017's 16.5%. "This marked an interruption in the declining trend seen over the previous three-year period," ISTAT said.