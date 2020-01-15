Mercoledì 15 Gennaio 2020 | 13:03

Bologna
Bar owner closes doors to Salvini

Rome
Soccer: Spinazzola, Politano swap clubs

Rome
Over 7 mn families living off grandparents' pensions

Rome
Italy has stigmatised outside interference in Libya -Di Maio

Rome
No military shortcuts in Med says Di Maio

Livorno
Mattarella recalls Ciampi

Rome
36% pensioners under 1,000 euros - ISTAT

Rome
Only 2.2% of motorway investments spent - ANCE

Rome
Pension spending up in 2018 - ISTAT

Catanzaro
Judge, 2 lawyers arrested for corruption

Rome
Public debt down to 2.44 tn in Nov

Serie C
Il Bari e quel rinforzo a sorpresa di D'Ursi

BrindisiIl caso
Mesagne, villa con piscina e carrozzerie allacciate abusivamente a rete elettrica: 3 indagati

MateraSalute
Matera, inaugurata in piazza Firenze nuova postazione del 118

FoggiaIl caso
Foggia, rapinano titolare autodemolizioni e lo lasciano legato e incappucciato

TarantoIl furto
Taranto, nascondono confezioni di formaggio nel body elastico: arrestati marito e moglie

LecceL'operazione dei cc
Patù, in 3 tentano assalto alla Posta: messi in fuga dai carabinieri

PotenzaEnte sub regionale
Regione Basilicata, Arpab riformata: ora il commissario

TarantoIl siderurgico
Taranto, fondi «green» dall’Ue per rilanciare l’ex Ilva

BatL'iniziativa
Barletta dice no alla plastica: pronta la distribuzione di 9mila borracce in alluminio

Matera, l'asilo degli orrori: schiaffi, urla e punizioni ai bimbi. Nei guai una 64enne

Ninodangelo, il cucciolo de «Il mio viaggio a New York» sbarca a Bari: la foto in via Sparano

Molecola contro osteoporosi, la firma di una ricercatrice barese

Puglia, stop al turismo «in nero»: ecco le nuore regole per chi affitta. «Codice e multe»

Regionali, l'annuncio di Renzi: Iv presenterà candidato diverso da Emiliano

Rome

Pension spending up in 2018 - ISTAT

Up 2.2% on 2017 says stats agency

Rome, January 15 - Italian pension spending was up in 2018, statistics agency ISTAT said Wednesday. The total number of pensioners was around 16 million, it said. Total pension spending was 293 billion euros that year, ISTAT said. This was 2.2% up on 2017, the stats agency said. Pension spending's ratio to GDP was 16.6%, it said. This was just 0.1% higher than 2017's 16.5%. "This marked an interruption in the declining trend seen over the previous three-year period," ISTAT said.

