Public debt down to 2.44 tn in Nov

Rome, January 15 - The debt of Italy's public administrations fell 2.2 billion euros to 2.4446 trillion euros in November compared to October, the Bank of Italy said Wednesday. The BoI said the drop was due to the current account surplus of 1.6 billion and other factors. Italy's public debt is over 130% of GDP. That makes it the second biggest in the eurozone after Greece. The high public debt is one of the reasons why Italy sometimes comes under pressure on financial markets. Successive governments have stressed Italy's fundamentals are solid.