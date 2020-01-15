Mercoledì 15 Gennaio 2020 | 13:02

Bologna
Bar owner closes doors to Salvini

 
Soccer: Spinazzola, Politano swap clubs

 
Over 7 mn families living off grandparents' pensions

 
Italy has stigmatised outside interference in Libya -Di Maio

 
No military shortcuts in Med says Di Maio

 
Mattarella recalls Ciampi

 
36% pensioners under 1,000 euros - ISTAT

 
Only 2.2% of motorway investments spent - ANCE

 
Pension spending up in 2018 - ISTAT

 
Judge, 2 lawyers arrested for corruption

 
Public debt down to 2.44 tn in Nov

 

Il Bari e quel rinforzo a sorpresa di D'Ursi

 

Mesagne, villa con piscina e carrozzerie allacciate abusivamente a rete elettrica: 3 indagati

 
Matera, inaugurata in piazza Firenze nuova postazione del 118

 
Foggia, rapinano titolare autodemolizioni e lo lasciano legato e incappucciato

 
Taranto, nascondono confezioni di formaggio nel body elastico: arrestati marito e moglie di Turi

 
Patù, in 3 tentano assalto alla Posta: messi in fuga dai carabinieri

 
Regione Basilicata, Arpab riformata: ora il commissario

 
Taranto, fondi «green» dall’Ue per rilanciare l’ex Ilva

 
Barletta dice no alla plastica: distribuite 9mila borracce in alluminio per gli studenti

 

Rome

Libya: Ready to rejig Italy op says Guerini

No direct threats to Italian soldiers says defence minister

Libya: Ready to rejig Italy op says Guerini

Rome, January 15 - Italy is ready to rejig its military presence in Libya in the light of recent developments, Defence Minister Lorenzo Guerini said Wednesday. The recent developments including a likely ceasefire "impose on us a reflection on a possible remodulation of our military effort", he told the parliamentary defence committees. "We could hypothesise an international intervention to give solidity to the security framework, respecting an eventual request for support made by the international community". There have been no direct threats to Italian soldiers, Guerini said, despite General Khalia Haftar's moves against Misrata. Eastern Libyan strongman Haftar has been attacking Tripoli since April. Haftar has said he will attend peace talks in Berlin on Sunday, where the US has also said it will attend. Guerini said ", despite the acquisition of the control of Sirte by (Haftar's) Libyan National Army, and the greater exposure of Misrata to General Haftar's aims, there don't appear to be direct threats towards our contingent in loco". Gureini added that ships of the EU's Sophia operation could be used to stop arms flowing into Libya. "Every effort must be made so that the ships of Operation Sophia can return to carrying out the essential task of putting a brake on the continuous flow of arms to the factions fighting in Libya". On the mission, which is currently 'frozen', he said "a decision will have to be taken at the end of March". On Iraq, Guerini said that in future the international intervention could pass over to NATO. "I think that NATO may represent the future dimension of the international intervention in Iraq, progressively replacing the Coalition, replicating the model implemented in Afghanistan," he said.

