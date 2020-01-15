Smog alert still high in centre-north

Rome, January 15 - A smog alert remains high in the centre-north of Italy. This is partly because of an area of high pressure covering central and northern regions, officials said Wednesday. Air quality is worsening in these areas, they said. Rome's smog emergency intensified with the Lazio ARPA environmental agency reporting that readings for Pm10 small particles were above the permitted levels at eight out of 13 air-quality monitoring sites. The readings at three of the sites have been above the limits for almost every day of 2020 so far. In theory, the limits should not be breached more than 35 times a year. Given the high pollution levels, the city has imposed vehicle restrictions for Wednesday, including a ban on the use of all diesel cars from 7:30 to 10:30 and from 16:30 to 20:30. Motor associations UNRAE and ACI have protested the bans. "The ban on diesel cars is useless and discriminatory," they said.