Mercoledì 15 Gennaio 2020 | 13:02

Bologna
Bar owner closes doors to Salvini

Rome
Soccer: Spinazzola, Politano swap clubs

Rome
Over 7 mn families living off grandparents' pensions

Rome
Italy has stigmatised outside interference in Libya -Di Maio

Rome
No military shortcuts in Med says Di Maio

Livorno
Mattarella recalls Ciampi

Rome
36% pensioners under 1,000 euros - ISTAT

Rome
Only 2.2% of motorway investments spent - ANCE

Rome
Pension spending up in 2018 - ISTAT

Catanzaro
Judge, 2 lawyers arrested for corruption

Rome
Public debt down to 2.44 tn in Nov

Serie C
Il Bari e quel rinforzo a sorpresa di D'Ursi

BrindisiIl caso
Mesagne, villa con piscina e carrozzerie allacciate abusivamente a rete elettrica: 3 indagati

MateraSalute
Matera, inaugurata in piazza Firenze nuova postazione del 118

FoggiaIl caso
Foggia, rapinano titolare autodemolizioni e lo lasciano legato e incappucciato

TarantoIl furto
Taranto, nascondono confezioni di formaggio nel body elastico: arrestati marito e moglie

LecceL'operazione dei cc
Patù, in 3 tentano assalto alla Posta: messi in fuga dai carabinieri

PotenzaEnte sub regionale
Regione Basilicata, Arpab riformata: ora il commissario

TarantoIl siderurgico
Taranto, fondi «green» dall’Ue per rilanciare l’ex Ilva

BatL'iniziativa
Barletta dice no alla plastica: pronta la distribuzione di 9mila borracce in alluminio

Matera, l'asilo degli orrori: schiaffi, urla e punizioni ai bimbi. Nei guai una 64enne

Ninodangelo, il cucciolo de «Il mio viaggio a New York» sbarca a Bari: la foto in via Sparano

Molecola contro osteoporosi, la firma di una ricercatrice barese

Puglia, stop al turismo «in nero»: ecco le nuore regole per chi affitta. «Codice e multe»

Regionali, l'annuncio di Renzi: Iv presenterà candidato diverso da Emiliano

Crotone

Bank chief, doc arrested in 'Ndrangheta bust

Grande Aracri clan's influence on Cutro council uncovered

Bank chief, doc arrested in 'Ndrangheta bust

Crotone, January 15 - The president of a local bank in Calabria, a leading Rome-based doctor and a prominent local businessman were arrested Wednesday in an operation against the Calabria-based 'Ndrangheta mafia. The operation focuses on how the 'Ndrangheta's Grande Aaracri clan influenced the business of the council of the town of Cutro. Those arrested are Ottavio Rizzuto, president of the Banca di Credito Cooperativo del Crotonese, and former manager, from 2007 to 2015, of the Cutro council's technical area; Alfonso Sesito, a cardiologist at Rome's Policlinico Gemelli Hospital; and businessman Rosario Le Rose. The trio are accused of mafia association, extortion, abuse of office, influence peddling, failing to report crimes by a public officer, illegal access to computer systems, all crimes aggravated by mafia methods. Catanzaro prosecutors said "investigations have enabled us to state that over the years the 'Ndrangheta clan led by Nicola Grande Aracri exercised its influence on the council of Cutro, in fact managing extremely numerous contracts and deriving direct and conspicuous economic benefit from that. It said Rizzuto, the bank chief and former council manager, was a "central figure in this criminal metastasis". It said police carried out several raids of the local bank and council offices. The probe enabled prosecutors to shed light on how Rizzuto favoured and helped the 'Ndrangheta clan in getting hold of council contracts. It said Le Rose, the businessman, was another key figure. Sesito, the cardiologist, also "exerted considerable influence" in the case, the investigators said.

