Mirko Oro gives self up for hurting man with rubber bullets
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Primarie Puglia, Emiliano vince con oltre 70%. In 80mila al voto. Gli sfidanti: «Uniti batteremo la destra»
Varese
14 Gennaio 2020
Varese, January 14 - Mirko Rosa aka 'Mirko Oro (Mirko the Golden), a gold-buying shop chain magnate, on Tuesday gave himself up to police for firing rubber bullets and spraying pepper spray on a man who allegedly stole some furniture from him in Busto Arsizio north of Milan.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su