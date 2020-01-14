Martedì 14 Gennaio 2020 | 18:14

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Mattarella hails ANSA on visit for agency's 75th anniversary

Mattarella hails ANSA on visit for agency's 75th anniversary

 
Rome
Mattarella hails ANSA on visit for agency's 75th anniversary

Mattarella hails ANSA on visit for agency's 75th anniversary

 
Rome
Mattarella hails ANSA on visit for agency's 75th anniversary

Mattarella hails ANSA on visit for agency's 75th anniversary

 
Padua
Moroccan, 40, stopped in Spain over missing woman

Moroccan, 40, stopped in Spain over missing woman

 
Rome
Mattarella visits ANSA for agency's 75th anniversary

Mattarella visits ANSA for agency's 75th anniversary

 
Rome
Mattarella visits ANSA for agency's 75th anniversary

Mattarella visits ANSA for agency's 75th anniversary

 
Matera
Teacher suspended for slapping kids

Teacher suspended for slapping kids

 
Paris
French paedophile priest says 4-5 kids a week

French paedophile priest says 4-5 kids a week

 
Rome
Tax wedge cut for 'excluded from 80 euros' - Gualtieri

Tax wedge cut for 'excluded from 80 euros' - Gualtieri

 
Turin
Mobile phone use can cause cancer - ruling

Mobile phone use can cause cancer - ruling

 
Rome
Business loans down 1.9%, sharpest drop since 2015

Business loans down 1.9%, sharpest drop since 2015

 

Il Biancorosso

Il video-commento
Viterbese-Bari, 3 gol dei galletti: il video commento della partita

Viterbese-Bari, pareggio 1-1 per i galletti

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariIl gesto
Bari, materasso di un clochard dato alle fiamme in Corso Italia

Bari, materasso di un clochard dato alle fiamme in Corso Italia

 
FoggiaIl caso
Strage di San Marco in Lamis: «Anche cognato boss sia vittima innocente»

Strage di San Marco in Lamis: «Anche cognato boss sia vittima innocente»

 
TarantoIl siderurgico
Ex Ilva, Turco: «In Milleproroghe 19 mln per integrazione cigs». Usb: «Servite nostre iniziative»

Ex Ilva, Turco: «In Milleproroghe 19 mln per integrazione cigs». Usb: «Servite nostre iniziative»

 
PotenzaLa tragedia
Operaio di Lauria muore schiacciato da un masso nel cantiere della metro a Milano

Operaio di Lauria muore schiacciato da un masso in cantiere della metro a Milano

 
LecceOperazione dei Cc
Armi e 2 chili di droga tra coca e hashish: due arresti a Tricase e Gagliano

Armi e 2 chili di droga tra coca e hashish: due arresti a Tricase e Gagliano

 
BrindisiUn 26enne
Ceglie Messapica, guida l'auto dopo aver bevuto e si scontra con un furgone: denunciato

Ceglie Messapica, guida l'auto dopo aver bevuto e si scontra con un furgone: denunciato

 
HomeLa sentenza
Scontro treni ad Andria, assolta ex dirigente del Ministero

Scontro treni ad Andria, assolta ex dirigente del Ministero

 
GdM.TVMaltrattamenti
Matera, l'asilo degli orrori: schiaffi, urla e punizioni ai bimbi. Nei guai una 64enne

Matera, l'asilo degli orrori: schiaffi, urla e punizioni ai bimbi. Nei guai una 64enne

 

i più letti

Matera, l'asilo degli orrori: schiaffi, urla e punizioni ai bimbi. Nei guai una 64enne

Matera, l'asilo degli orrori: schiaffi, urla e punizioni ai bimbi. Nei guai una 64enne

Canosa, auto contro edificio, 26enne sbalza fuori: morto sul colpo

Canosa, auto contro edificio, 26enne sbalzato fuori: morto sul colpo VD

Centrossinistra Puglia, circa 80mila hanno votato. Emiliano riconfermato candidato governatore

Primarie Puglia, Emiliano vince con oltre 70%. In 80mila al voto. Gli sfidanti: «Uniti batteremo la destra»

Fasano, a migliaia per l'addio al «guerriero» Custodero

Fasano, a migliaia per l'addio al «guerriero» Custodero

Puglia, stop al turismo «in nero»: ecco le nuore regole per chi affitta. «Codice e multe»

Puglia, stop al turismo «in nero»: ecco le nuore regole per chi affitta. «Codice e multe»

Rome

Mattarella hails ANSA on visit for agency's 75th anniversary

'Instrument of freedom of information' says president

Mattarella hails ANSA on visit for agency's 75th anniversary

Rome, January 13 - President Sergio Mattarella hailed ANSA's contribution to Italian society as he visited the news agency's headquarters for its 75th anniversary on Tuesday. "75 years show that ANSA has been an instrument for the freedom of the press and of information in our country," he said as he met reporters, adding that news agencies deserve public support. "Guaranteeing information for news organs confers this activity with a public character," the head of State said. "Giving information to news organs is a decisive element for the democracy of our country. "This makes one understand the need for support from the public institutions. Press freedom is one of the founding principles of democracy and our constitution". Mattarella was given the first ANSA flash on his election on January 31 2015, during the visit. The photo of the Italian parliament's applause for the 12th Italian president was also presented to the head of State. Upon arrival the president was received by ANSA President Giulio Anselmi, Editor-in-Chief Luigi Contu and Chief Executive Stefano De Alessandri. He met the members of the board and visited a small exhibition on transmission equipment, starting from those used in the early post-war period, documenting how technology has speeded up the broadcasting of news over the decades. Mattarella ended his visit by visiting the agency's newsroom to meet ANSA's reporters. Italy's top news agency started transmitting on January 15, 1945. ANSA, whose headquarters are just a few steps away from the presidential palace, il Palazzo del Quirinale, is a cooperative made up of the publishers of Italy's top daily newspapers.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati