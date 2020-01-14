Moroccan, 40, stopped in Spain over missing woman

Mattarella hails ANSA on visit for agency's 75th anniversary
Padua
14 Gennaio 2020
Padua, January 14 - A 40-year-old Moroccan national was stopped in Spain Tuesday over the disappearance of a his Moroccan wife near Padua. Mohamed Barbri is under investigation for the suspected murder of Samira El Attar. El Attar left home at the start of January and has not been seen since. Barbri is also under investigation for allegedly hiding his wife's body.
