Mattarella visits ANSA for agency's 75th anniversary

Rome, January 13 - Italian President Sergio Mattarella visited ANSA's headquarters in Rome's Via della Dataria on Tuesday as the agency celebrates its 75th anniversary. Italy's top news agency started transmitting on January 15, 1945. ANSA, whose headquarters are just a few steps away from the presidential palace, il Palazzo del Quirinale, is a cooperative made up of the publishers of Italy's top daily newspapers. The head of State was received by ANSA President Giulio Anselmi, Editor-in-chief Luigi Contu and Chief Executive Stefano De Alessandri. He met the members of the board and visited a small exhibition on transmission equipment, starting from those used in the early post-war period, documenting how technology has speeded up the broadcasting of news over the decades. Mattarella ended his visit by visiting the agency's newsroom to meet ANSA's reporters.