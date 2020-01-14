Teacher suspended for slapping kids

Mattarella hails ANSA on visit for agency's 75th anniversary
Matera
14 Gennaio 2020
Matera, January 14 - A 64-year-old nursery school teacher in Matera was suspended Tuesday for slapping and offending children. Police said she "offended and threatened children, forced them to stand with their faces to the wall and hit them repeatedly, also with two-handed slaps". A preliminary investigations judge suspended her for six months. The teacher is accused of aggravated mistreatment of minors.
