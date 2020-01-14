Martedì 14 Gennaio 2020 | 16:09

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Paris
French paedophile priest says 4-5 kids a week

French paedophile priest says 4-5 kids a week

 
Rome
Tax wedge cut for 'excluded from 80 euros' - Gualtieri

Tax wedge cut for 'excluded from 80 euros' - Gualtieri

 
Turin
Mobile phone use can cause cancer - ruling

Mobile phone use can cause cancer - ruling

 
Rome
Business loans down 1.9%, sharpest drop since 2015

Business loans down 1.9%, sharpest drop since 2015

 
Rome
Libya: Berlin conference confirmed for Sunday - Conte

Libya: Berlin conference confirmed for Sunday - Conte

 
Rome
Leonardo gets 650 mn contract for US Navy copters

Leonardo gets 650 mn contract for US Navy copters

 
Rieti
First MOSE test OK, will use in emergencies - min

First MOSE test OK, will use in emergencies - min

 
Rome
Rome smog emergency intensifies

Rome smog emergency intensifies

 
Rome
Italy gives Sea Watch 3 berth at Taranto

Italy gives Sea Watch 3 berth at Taranto

 
Rome
Dua Lipa, Johnny Dorelli among Sanremo guests

Dua Lipa, Johnny Dorelli among Sanremo guests

 
Rome
16 arrested in Rome drugs bust

16 arrested in Rome drugs bust

 

Il Biancorosso

Il video-commento
Viterbese-Bari, 3 gol dei galletti: il video commento della partita

Viterbese-Bari, pareggio 1-1 per i galletti

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariIl riconoscimento
Bari, targa al prof. Simonetti: per l'impegno di una vita a favore della salute della comunità

Bari, targa al prof. Simonetti: per l'impegno di una vita a favore della salute della comunità

 
PotenzaLa tragedia
Operaio di Lauria muore schiacciato da un masso nel cantiere della metro a Milano

Operaio di Lauria muore schiacciato da un masso in cantiere della metro a Milano

 
TarantoCorriere della droga
Taranto, consegnava cocaina in giro con lo scooter: arrestato 27enne

Taranto, consegnava cocaina con lo scooter: ignora alt e tenta di investire agenti, arrestato

 
LecceOperazione dei Cc
Armi e 2 chili di droga tra coca e hashish: due arresti a Tricase e Gagliano

Armi e 2 chili di droga tra coca e hashish: due arresti a Tricase e Gagliano

 
BrindisiUn 26enne
Ceglie Messapica, guida l'auto dopo aver bevuto e si scontra con un furgone: denunciato

Ceglie Messapica, guida l'auto dopo aver bevuto e si scontra con un furgone: denunciato

 
HomeLa sentenza
Scontro treni ad Andria, assolta ex dirigente del Ministero

Scontro treni ad Andria, assolta ex dirigente del Ministero

 
GdM.TVMaltrattamenti
Matera, l'asilo degli orrori: schiaffi, urla e punizioni ai bimbi. Nei guai una 64enne

Matera, l'asilo degli orrori: schiaffi, urla e punizioni ai bimbi. Nei guai una 64enne

 
FoggiaArrestao della Polstrada
Vieste, 400 dosi di marijuana in casa: e rubava anche energia elettrica

Vieste, 400 dosi di marijuana in casa: e rubava anche energia elettrica

 

i più letti

Matera, l'asilo degli orrori: schiaffi, urla e punizioni ai bimbi. Nei guai una 64enne

Matera, l'asilo degli orrori: schiaffi, urla e punizioni ai bimbi. Nei guai una 64enne

Canosa, auto contro edificio, 26enne sbalza fuori: morto sul colpo

Canosa, auto contro edificio, 26enne sbalzato fuori: morto sul colpo VD

Centrossinistra Puglia, circa 80mila hanno votato. Emiliano riconfermato candidato governatore

Primarie Puglia, Emiliano vince con oltre 70%. In 80mila al voto. Gli sfidanti: «Uniti batteremo la destra»

Fasano, a migliaia per l'addio al «guerriero» Custodero

Fasano, a migliaia per l'addio al «guerriero» Custodero

Brindisi, polizia scova una «casa a luci rosse» nel centro città

Brindisi, polizia scova una «casa a luci rosse» nel centro città

Rome

Tax wedge cut for 'excluded from 80 euros' - Gualtieri

Decree by end Jan to regard 14 mn workers

Tax wedge cut for 'excluded from 80 euros' - Gualtieri

Rome, January 14 - The government's planned tax-wedge cut will be for those excluded from an existing 80-euro monthly benefit, Economy MInister Roberto Gualtieri said Tuesday. Speaking at a brainstorming seminar of his centre-left Democratic Party (PD), Gualtieri said "we want to start the first tranche of the fiscal reform as soon as possible". He said the government was still "making a technical assessment of the scope" of the tax wedge cut. But by the end of the month, he said, a cut would be implemented that would "enable us to reduce taxes on up to 14 million workers, especially low-to-medium income households so far excluded from the 80 euros". Gualtieri said an enabling law on the fiscal reform would be passed in April. "Already in April an enabling law on the fiscal reform will be passed," he said. The government has vowed that its tax wedge cut will help lower earners. The tax wedge is defined as the ratio between the amount of taxes paid by an average single worker (a single person at 100% of average earnings) without children and the corresponding total labour cost for the employer. The average tax wedge measures the extent to which tax on labour income discourages employment.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati